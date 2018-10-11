× Police: Missing woman last seen on Indy’s west side on Sept. 25

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police need helping find a woman who disappeared at the end of September.

According to IMPD, Ashlee Rice, 25, may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen on Sept. 25, 2018, on the west side of Indianapolis. Police believe she was in the area of High School Road, although her last known whereabouts were unclear.

Rice is approximately 5’1” and 130 pounds with brown eyes. She may have either blonde or brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Det. J. Burton at (317) 327-6186.