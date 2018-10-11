Photo captures small act of kindness from Pacers star Victor Oladipo

Posted 7:31 pm, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 07:48PM, October 11, 2018

Small act of kindness from Pacers star Victor Oladipo captured on camera (Photo courtesy of Justin Whitaker)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In a time when it seems nobody can get along, small acts of kindness can go a long way.

That was the case Thursday when Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo was caught on camera holding open a door for a woman with a walker.

Instagram user Justin Whitaker says it happened at local Chick-Fil-A when he was waiting in the drive-thru line.

The Pacers don’t start their regular season until next week, but this small selfless act definitely puts Oladipo on our short list for MVP.

