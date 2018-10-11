× Gov. Holcomb: No action on Bosma allegations without official report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Eric Holcomb (R) is speaking out on allegations against House Speaker Brian Bosma (R), published in an Indianapolis Star article Wednesday.

The article claims Bosma spent more than $40,000 in campaign funds on attorneys to dig up information to discredit a former intern. That intern claims she had a sexual encounter with Bosma two decades ago, an allegation he denies.

Thursday morning, Holcomb said it wasn’t his place to comment on the story or the allegations without some kind of official report. However, but he didn’t specify where that kind of report would come from.

“I don’t think it would be fair of me to comment on that story at this time having not the benefit of an actual report just of the story,” said Holcomb. “With the two parties not pursuing this, it wouldn’t be fair for me to comment on stories from either of them.”

Those two parties are Bosma and Kandy Green, who told the Indianapolis Star that as a 20-year-old Democratic intern she had a sexual encounter with Bosma in 1992.

He has denied those allegations, but did spend more than $40,000 worth of campaign funds this year to hire an attorney to gather unflattering information about Green, according to the Star’s reporting.

On Thursday, more than 60 Republican state legislators announced their support of Bosma, who is currently spearheading the creation of the legislature’s first-ever sexual harassment policy. That is a task Holcomb still supports him overseeing.

“No, I don’t worry,” said Holcomb, “that’s a matter that’s left up to the legislature.”

The chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party has called on Holcomb to launch an impartial investigation. In July, Holcomb called on Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct. Thursday, the governor was quick to shoot down any correlation between Hill’s situation and Bosma’s.

“I had a report in my hand that I reviewed, not a story,” said Holcomb.

Green told the Star she went on record for the story after Bosma’s attorneys began harassing and intimidating her; an aspect of the story Bosma’s attorneys deny but that Holcomb agreed could be looked into.

“Fair enough,” said Holcomb, “and there is a process for that, [but] it’s not initiated by me.”

Holcomb also said he’s willing to meet with Bosma if Bosma requested a meeting to discuss the allegations. Bosma’s office did not respond to a question asking whether Bosma planned to ask for that meeting.