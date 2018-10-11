Former Fisher’s student sues high school football coach and school district

FISHERS, Ind. – A Fishers mom and her 18-year-old son, Jayden Bond, filed a lawsuit against Hamilton Southeastern Schools and Fishers High School head football coach Rick Wimmer. It refers to a reported incident back in 2016 when her son was a junior at Fishers High School.

The family said in the lawsuit the defendants violated the student’s civil rights with their negligent conduct and failed to properly train their teachers. The lawsuit claimed they violated the teen’s civil rights by “subjecting Jayden Bond to arbitrary and racially discriminatory discipline.”

The lawsuit also claimed Wimmer “knowingly and intentionally touched Jayden Bond in a rude, insolent or angry manner” after he was late to class. The lawsuit said Wimmer kicked Bond off the football team and threatened to not give him credit.

Bond is now an 18-year-old college student and his mom, Joniece Brooks, said he has not been the same since the reported incident.

“He’s not my bubbly laughing son that I once knew.,” Brooks said.

Wimmer was hired as a head coach in 2006. He was placed on paid administrative leave after the reported incident but he was reinstated after an investigation by police. The police determined they were not going to pursue further action.

Brooks said there is video of the reported incident and she has seen it.

“I feel like the school district is responsible for their employees,” she said. “If you continue to employ someone that isn’t treating children fairly, they should be held responsible as well.”

She is suing Hamilton Southeastern Schools because she said they failed to train Wimmer properly. In the end, she either wants him fired or trained.

“Obviously, if he has an impulse that he can’t control and that impulse leads him to putting his hand on a student, that’s poor training,” said Richard Jones, her attorney.

Wimmer did not wish to meet for an interview but he sent CBS4 this statement:

“I look forward to the opportunity to discuss in detail the allegations and ridiculous accusations in this lawsuit in a court of law should I be given that chance.”

A spokesperson for Hamilton Southeastern Schools also sent a statement.

“We are aware of a civil complaint regarding allegations from 2016 involving a teacher and a former student. The allegations were thoroughly investigated by HSE as well as law enforcement. We addressed the allegations. Law enforcement did not pursue any action. We are reviewing the civil complaint with legal counsel and do not plan to discuss the pending litigation outside of the court process. “

Jones said another mom has reached out to him since the lawsuit was filed. He said her son is currently on the high school football team and is also complaining about Wimmer’s behavior.