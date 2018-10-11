Find trick-or-treat times around central Indiana for Halloween 2018
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Halloween is almost here, and Hoosiers are getting ready for the spookiest night of the year!
Find our list of trick-or-treat times around central Indiana below.
*denotes time to be determined; check back later for details
Marion County (October 31)
- Beech Grove: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Indianapolis*
- Lawrence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Southport*
- Speedway: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bartholomew County (October 31)
- Columbus: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Edinburgh: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Blackford County (October 31)
- Hartford City: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Boone County (October 31)
- Lebanon: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Whitestown: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Zionsville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cass County
- Logansport (October 30 and October 31): 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Clinton County (October 31)
- Frankfort: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Decatur County (October 31)
- Greensburg: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Delaware County (October 31)
- Daleville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Muncie: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Yorktown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fayette County (October 31)
- Connersville: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Grant County (October 31)
- Marion: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hamilton County (October 31)
- Carmel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fishers: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Westfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hancock County (October 31)
- Fortville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Greenfield*
- McCordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- New Palestine: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Hendricks County (October 31)
- Avon: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Brownsburg: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Danville*
- Plainfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Henry County (October 31)
- New Castle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Howard County (October 31)
- Kokomo: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jennings County (October 31)
- North Vernon: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Johnson County (October 31)
- Countywide trick-or-treat hours: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Franklin*
- Greenwood: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- New Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Madison County (October 31)
- Alexandria: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Chesterfield: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Elwood*
- Lapel*
- Pendleton*
Morgan County (October 31)
- Martinsville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mooresville: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monroe County (October 31)
- Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Putnam County (October 31)
- Greencastle*
Rush County (October 31)
- Rushville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Shelby County (October 31)
- Shelbyville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wayne County (October 31)
- Richmond: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
We will update this list as we receive more information. If you want to make sure your city is included or if you have information on trick-or-treat hours, please let us know below!