Find trick-or-treat times around central Indiana for Halloween 2018

Posted 2:27 pm, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 02:37PM, October 11, 2018

Stock image/Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Halloween is almost here, and Hoosiers are getting ready for the spookiest night of the year!

Find our list of trick-or-treat times around central Indiana below.

*denotes time to be determined; check back later for details

Marion County (October 31)

  • Beech Grove: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Indianapolis*
  • Lawrence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Southport*
  • Speedway: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bartholomew County (October 31)

  • Columbus: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Edinburgh: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Blackford County (October 31)

  • Hartford City: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Boone County (October 31)

  • Lebanon: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Whitestown: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Zionsville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cass County

  • Logansport (October 30 and October 31): 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clinton County (October 31)

  • Frankfort: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Decatur County (October 31)

  • Greensburg: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Delaware County (October 31)

  • Daleville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Muncie: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Yorktown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fayette County (October 31)

  • Connersville: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grant County (October 31)

  • Marion: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hamilton County (October 31)

  • Carmel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Fishers: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Westfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hancock County (October 31)

  • Fortville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Greenfield*
  • McCordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • New Palestine: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hendricks County (October 31)

  • Avon: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Brownsburg: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Danville*
  • Plainfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Henry County (October 31)

  • New Castle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Howard County (October 31)

  • Kokomo: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jennings County (October 31)

  • North Vernon: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Johnson County (October 31)

  • Countywide trick-or-treat hours: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Franklin*
  • Greenwood: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • New Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Madison County (October 31)

  • Alexandria: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Chesterfield: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Elwood*
  • Lapel*
  • Pendleton*

Morgan County (October 31)

  • Martinsville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Mooresville: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe County (October 31)

  • Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Putnam County (October 31)

  • Greencastle*

Rush County (October 31)

  • Rushville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shelby County (October 31)

  • Shelbyville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wayne County (October 31)

  • Richmond: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

We will update this list as we receive more information. If you want to make sure your city is included or if you have information on trick-or-treat hours, please let us know below!