× Find trick-or-treat times around central Indiana for Halloween 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Halloween is almost here, and Hoosiers are getting ready for the spookiest night of the year!

Find our list of trick-or-treat times around central Indiana below.

*denotes time to be determined; check back later for details

Marion County (October 31)

Beech Grove: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Indianapolis*

Lawrence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Southport*

Speedway: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bartholomew County (October 31)

Columbus: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Edinburgh: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Blackford County (October 31)

Hartford City: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Boone County (October 31)

Lebanon: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Whitestown: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Zionsville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cass County

Logansport (October 30 and October 31): 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clinton County (October 31)

Frankfort: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Decatur County (October 31)

Greensburg: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Delaware County (October 31)

Daleville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Muncie: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorktown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fayette County (October 31)

Connersville: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grant County (October 31)

Marion: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hamilton County (October 31)

Carmel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fishers: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Westfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hancock County (October 31)

Fortville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenfield*

McCordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Palestine: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hendricks County (October 31)

Avon: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Brownsburg: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Danville*

Plainfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Henry County (October 31)

New Castle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Howard County (October 31)

Kokomo: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jennings County (October 31)

North Vernon: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Johnson County (October 31)

Countywide trick-or-treat hours: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Franklin*

Greenwood: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

New Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Madison County (October 31)

Alexandria: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Chesterfield: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Elwood*

Lapel*

Pendleton*

Morgan County (October 31)

Martinsville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mooresville: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe County (October 31)

Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Putnam County (October 31)

Greencastle*

Rush County (October 31)

Rushville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shelby County (October 31)

Shelbyville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wayne County (October 31)

Richmond: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

We will update this list as we receive more information. If you want to make sure your city is included or if you have information on trick-or-treat hours, please let us know below!