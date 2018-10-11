Family of baby burned by steaming water at Applebee’s plans to sue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A family plans to sue Applebee’s after they say their 17-month-old baby was severely burned by steaming water at a location in the New York City borough of Queens.

Cadien Scott Gaffney suffered second degree burns in the Friday incident, according to Kourtnei Patterson, a spokesperson for the family, after the family requested hot water to sterilize utensils.

When the server brought it to the table, the baby was able to pull the hot water onto himself, according to Patterson.

"The baby was just screaming," Patterson said.

His mother tried to take the smoking clothing off of him, but skin came away, Patterson said.

"This is a family restaurant. They should have known better," Sanford Rubenstein, the family's attorney, said. "This shouldn't have happened."

A spokesperson from the Applebee’s franchisee sent sister station WPIX the following statement: