Delphi High School student arrested after allegedly making online threat

DELPHI, Ind. —A Delphi High School student is facing charges in connection with a threat made on social media.

Police say 18-year-old Madelynne Charles threatened to harm students at the school.

According to police, Charles was arrested on felony charges of intimidation at about 2 a.m. Thursday.

Following an initial hearing, police say the teen was placed on house arrest.

As a condition of her bond, Charles also is ordered not to contact any students at the school and she is not to have access to the internet.