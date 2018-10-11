Delphi High School student arrested after allegedly making online threat

Posted 8:30 pm, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 08:35PM, October 11, 2018

Madelynne Charles

DELPHI, Ind. —A Delphi High School student is facing charges in connection with a threat made on social media.

Police say 18-year-old Madelynne Charles threatened to harm students at the school.

According to police, Charles was arrested on felony charges of intimidation at about 2 a.m. Thursday.

Following an initial hearing, police say the teen was placed on house arrest.

As a condition of her bond, Charles also is ordered not to contact any students at the school and she is not to have access to the internet.

