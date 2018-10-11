Cold snap will spark Indiana’s delayed fall foliage spectrum, according to DNR

Posted 8:53 pm, October 11, 2018

Colorful reflections on Strahl Lake in Brown County State Park, Indiana

NASHVILLE, Ind. — State forestry officials say this week’s cold snap should finally spark vivid fall colors in Indiana’s forests and woodlands.

The state Department of Natural Resources says recent unseasonably warm weather had delayed the arrival of fall foliage.

But Carrie Tauscher with the DNR’s Division of Forestry says this week’s colder weather should help spur the development of the pigments that create a spectrum of leaf colors.

Central Indiana’s leaf show will peak in the coming weeks, depending on the weather, and persist as long as the state doesn’t experience windy storms.

Tauscher says the tourist towns of southern Indiana such as Nashville, Madison and Medora can expect a great show of red, orange and yellow foliage from sassafras and sweetgum trees in forest understories and along roadsides.

