Chilly air pouring into central Indiana after cold front slides through

A cold front slid through Indiana overnight, allowing cool, dry air to pump in and drop our temps between 15 and 20 degrees.

Tuesday we were in the 70s, Monday was the 80s, and Thursday will feature just the 50s. A sweater is definitely needed as we adjust! This will be the coldest day since April and Friday will be even colder!

We'll thin out the clouds mid-morning and bring more sunshine later in the day, but that won't help us warm very much. Plus, that northwesterly breeze will feel extra chilly.

Tonight is when we really feel the chill! Expect to turn on the heat because we'll see lows in the 30s... also the coldest since April.

Hurricane Michael has weakened from its destructive Category 4 status and is now a Tropical Storm dumping rain on the Carolinas. Winds are around 50 mph.

The storm will track toward Virginia and will not impact central Indiana at all.

We will stay well below average all week! Highs really should be able to get into the 60s this time of year.