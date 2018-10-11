× Authorities searching for 25-year-old woman after vehicle is found abandoned in Clinton County

FLORA, Ind. – Authorities are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman from Flora.

Police said Thursday that Kyra L. Boehning was last seen at about 11 p.m. on Monday. She had allegedly taken her boyfriend’s blue 2006 Dodge Caravan minivan from their residence in Flora.

Wednesday morning, sheriff’s deputies reportedly found the vehicle abandoned on a railroad bed at 500 East and 0 North South in Clinton County. Police say Boehning’s identification and other personal items were found, locked inside the minivan but she was not found in the immediate area.

Officers from Carroll and Clinton counties have been working with Indiana State Police to search the area for Boehning the past two days, but haven’t turned up anything.

Boehning is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with “Fat Kid Inc.” printed in black lettering on the back. She was also reportedly wearing denim capris and flat bottom sandals.

Police say Boehning has tattoos on the left side of her neck and the name “Mark” tattooed on the right side of her neck. She also has the name “Greene” tattooed across her stomach.

Police do not believe Boehning has any immediate medical issues, but she is believed to be in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Anyone with information regarding Boehning’s whereabouts is asked to contact Flora police at 574-967-4457 or the Indiana State Police at 800-382-7537.