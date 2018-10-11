LIVESTREAM: Authorities arrest 15 public officials across the state on corruption-related charges

Posted 9:24 am, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 10:01AM, October 11, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana state officials and the FBI unveiled details today of a state-wide public corruption investigation.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler’s office said announced a large scale initiative bringing federal and state corruption-related charges against 15 people working in public service and government positions. They partnered with the State Board of Accounts, the FBI, Indiana State police, county sheriffs, the attorney’s office, and state and local prosecutors filing charges against local fire department officials, school employees and various municipal in county employees from around the state.

Minkler, officials from the FBI, Indiana State Police, and the State Board of Accounts will release more details during a 10 a.m. news conference.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

