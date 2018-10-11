Archdiocese of Indianapolis releases list of more than 20 priests accused of sexual abuse
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Archdiocese of Indianapolis released a list on Thursday of priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor.
The list includes 19 priests for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and four priests who were members of religious orders who served in the Archdiocese dating back to the 1940s.
The Archdiocese says it reports all abuse allegations to Child Protective Services and police. Officials encourage any victim to reach out to authorities to report abuse.
“I pray the release of this list of credibly accused clergy will help all survivors of sexual abuse find the strength to come forward and will set them on the path to healing,” said the Most Reverend Charles C. Thompson, Archbishop of Indianapolis. “I apologize to all victims for the abuse that was done to them and for the failure of the Church to keep them from harm. I pledge to do everything within my power to protect our youth.”
The Archdiocesan Review Board, who compiled the list, is made up of five “lay persons” and one clergy member.
“An allegation of sex abuse of a child or young person was deemed credible if, after a thorough investigation and review of available information, the accusation was determined to be more likely to be true than not in the judgment of the Archdiocesan Review Board,” the Archdiocese said in a release.
Earlier this week, Father Patrick Doyle, 68, resigned from his role as priest of Nativity Catholic Church on the southeast side after the board found an allegation of sexual misconduct credible.
The list of the Archdiocesan priests is below:
|Name of Priest
|Number of Victims
|Date of Ordination
|Reported
Time Period of Abuse
|Action Taken
|William Leroy Blackwell
|8
|5/3/1957
|1958, 1964-1968
|Priest deceased (2/2/1990) before abuse reported.
|Edward Theodore Bockhold
|2
|5/20/1920
|1949, 1961
|Priest deceased (3/12/1972) before abuse reported.
|Conrad Louis Cambron
|2
|5/22/1976
|1978, 1980
|Resigned from the priesthood (1985).
|Jeffrey James Charlton
|3
|5/2/1983
|1982, 1984, 1986-1987
|Resigned from the priesthood (1995); dispensed from the clerical state on 11/17/2014.
|Samuel Thomas Curry
|7
|6/6/1970
|1970s
|Priest deceased (2/7/1991) before abuse reported.
|Albert Vincent Deery
|23
|5/17/1921
|Late 1950s thru early 1970s
|Priest deceased (8/25/1972) before abuse reported.
|Jack F. Emrich
|1
|1/17/1998
|Mid-1970s
|Removed from priestly ministry (2003).
|Donald J. Evrard
|5
|5/3/1956
|1977, 1985
|Removed from priestly ministry (1998); deceased (12/27/2008).
|Micheal Howard Kelley
|2
|6/1/1985
|1990, 1992
|Removed from priestly ministry (2003).
|Joseph Stanley Kos
|3
|5/1/1966
|Mid-1980s
|Priest deceased (8/9/2000).
|Laurence Michael Lynch
|1
|5/3/1960
|1972-1973
|Resigned from priestly ministry (1979); deceased (7/17/2009).
|John S. Maung
|1
|5/1/1963
|1993-1997
|Removed from priestly ministry (2018).
|Harold E. Monroe
|16
|6/8/1974
|1976-1982
|Removed from the priesthood (1984); dispensed from the clerical state on 4/8/2011.
|Eugene Jack Okon
|4
|12/18/1970
|1974
|Resigned from priestly ministry (2003); deceased (11/29/2012).
|Roger Gerard Rudolf
|1
|6/6/1992
|1987-1988
|Removed from priestly ministry (2002); dispensed from the clerical state on 5/11/2015.
|Frederick Adam Schmitt
|3
|5/11/1959
|1973-1974
|Priest deceased (12/30/1988) before abuse reported.
|John Bernard Schoettelkotte
|5
|5/3/1960
|1964-1967
|Removed from priestly ministry (2003).
|Myles Hale Patrick Smith
|3
|7/25/1970
|1976-1988
|Removed from priestly ministry (2003); deceased (5/2/2012).
|Jonathan Lovill Stewart
|1
|6/1/1991
|1993
|Removed from priestly ministry (2003).
The following list details the “religious order” priests:
|Name of Priest
|Number of Victims
|Year of Ordination
|Reported
Time Period of Abuse
|Action Taken
|Brennan Harris, OFM Conv.
|1
|1969
|1971
|Removed from priestly ministry by the Franciscan Province of Our Lady of Consolation; deceased (1985).
|Bernard Knoth, SJ
|1
|1977
|1978
|Reported to USA Midwest Province; dispensed from the clerical state.
|Donald O’Shaughnessy, SJ
|2
|1955
|1965
|Removed from priestly ministry by the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus; deceased (7/8/2013).
|Roman Pfalzer, OFM
|2
|1947
|1953-1954
|Removed from priestly ministry by the Franciscan Province of St. John the Baptist; deceased (12/26/2011).
These two priests of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis have a single claimed deemed credible which involved an 18-year-old who was an adolescent when “at least the emotional aspects of the relationship began,” according to the Archdiocese.
|Name of Priest
|Number of Victims
|Date of Ordination
|Reported
Time Period of Abuse
|Action Taken
|Patrick Andrew Doyle
|1
|6/7/1975
|1987
|Removed from priestly ministry (2018).
|Karl Joseph Miltz
|1
|5/24/1969
|1974
|Resigned from priestly ministry (1998); dispensed from the clerical state on 12/6/2005.
These clergy have a single claim made against them from incidents in the 1940s and 1950s which the Archdiocese received after the priests died. The Archdiocese says no claims were made against them when they were alive. The Archdiocese is including their names “out of an abundance of caution and transparency.”
|Name of Priest
|Number of Victims
|Date of Ordination
|Reported
Time Period of Abuse
|Action Taken
|John Stanley Kramer
|1
|3/3/1944
|1947-1952
|Priest deceased (1/28/1986) before accusation reported.
|William Kreis
|1
|5/28/1904
|1944-1946
|Priest deceased (3/10/1954) before accusation reported.
|James Joseph Shanahan
|1
|5/27/1947
|1958
|Priest deceased (11/14/1992) before accusation reported.
|George Peter Ziemer
|1
|6/10/1919
|1955-1957
|Priest deceased (4/26/1980) before accusation reported.
Any additional victims of sexual abuse or sexual harassment are asked to contact police and Carla Hill, the Archdiocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, at 317-236-1548, or 800-382-9836, ext. 1548 or by email at carlahill@archindy.org. Reports can be made online here.