Yorktown hopes their powerful lip sync challenge video halts first responder suicides

YORKTOWN, Ind. — For months we have seen first responders going viral with lip sync challenges on social media, but the latest one out of Yorktown is delivering a different message.

The Yorktown Fire is garnering mass praise with their performance that puts a spotlight on first responder suicides. Last year 234 first responders took their owns lives, as well as a former Yorktown firefighter. The Department said those numbers may be deflated because it doesn’t include retired or first responders on leave.

Their video has reached tens of thousands of people so far, but the department hopes it reaches someone who needs it most.

“You need to actually have a conversation with whomever it is, or just check on one another,” said Yorktown Fire Chief David Boone.

Yorktown fire encourages any first responders who need help to speak up. The classic signs of depression, or potential suicide, are loss of sleep, drug or alcohol abuse, isolation, or loss of purpose, however some signs may be hidden.