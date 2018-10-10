× UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-69 closed near Chesterfield after semi hit guardrail in construction zone

Update: All lanes are back open.

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A crash in a Madison County I-69 construction zone caused traffic delays for drivers this morning.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. the 230 mile marker near Chesterfield.

Police say a semi drove off the right side of southbound I-69, striking a guard rail.

All southbound lanes I-69 had to be closed for just over three hours during the morning rush to clear the semi, debris and fuel spill caused by the crash. The driver was uninjured in the crash.

Police want to remind drivers that when approaching construction zones, stay alert and expect the possibility of daily lane changes. Reduce your speed, increase your following distance and always watch for workers and equipment.