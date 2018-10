× Southbound lanes of I-69 closed near Chesterfield after semi hit guardrail in construction zone

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Anyone traveling to Indianapolis from Madison County will have serious problems this morning after a semi truck hit a guardrail in a construction zone.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at exit 234 near SR 32 / SR 37. Police say they expect a lengthy closure for cleanup, at least two hours.

No one was injured in the crash.