× Saint Joseph’s College, Marian University opening two-year college in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Saint Joseph’s College will continue on in Indianapolis with a new partnership with Marian University.

During a press conference Wednesday, the new collaboration was announced after Saint Joseph’s Rensselaer halted operations in May 2017.

The new two-year college, slated to open in July 2019, will be called Saint Joseph’s College of Marian University – Indianapolis.

“This is a positive step forward for the future of Saint Joseph’s College,” Fr. Barry Fischer said. “Saint Joseph’s College continues to live, in both name and mission, and we are excited about the possibilities that will be presented through this collaboration.”

According to Marian University’s President Elsener, a study will be conducted to determine the feasibility of expanding the two-year college to other areas of the state. One of the locations that will be considered is the Saint Joseph’s campus in Rensselaer.

“Our first priority is ensuring the successful opening of our flagship campus in Indianapolis,” Elsener said. “Once we have that site up and running, we can begin to look at expanding into rural areas, with the Rensselaer campus being a focal point of that study.”

Three programs of study are planned; liberal arts, business and information technology.

Applications are being accepted now for fall 2019 enrollment at Marian.edu/saintjoeindy.