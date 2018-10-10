Rapper Lil Xan posts video of DJ riding electric scooter into Indy canal

Hurricane Michael makes landfall with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Rapper Lil Xan brought his Monster Energy Outbreak Tour to Indianapolis this past weekend and got into some antics while he was here.

The rapper, whose real name is Diego Leanos, performed at the Egyptian Room on Oct. 7.

On Tuesday, Lil Xan posted a video on his verified Instagram page showing DJ Topgun riding a Bird electric scooter into the canal in downtown Indianapolis. After going into the canal, he’s told to “Get the Bird,” but it’s unclear if they retrieved the scooter from the water.

It’s not the first time an electric scooter has ended up in the Indy canal. As a reminder, the electric scooters are not allowed to be ridden on sidewalks, along the canal or on trials like the Monon. Users are supposed to wear a helmet as well.

CBS4 has reached out to Bird for comment on the incident.

Also while in Indianapolis, Lil Xan apparently got into a verbal altercation while in the food court at Circle Centre Mall, according to TMZ.

