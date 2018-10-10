Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to more than $800 million

Posted 10:52 am, October 10, 2018

There’s still a chance for you to win big in both the power ball and Mega Millions jackpots!

No one won the Mega Millions prize last night. Those numbers were 20-22-39-54-60 and Mega Ball 18.

So now Friday’s Mega drawing has jumped to $548 million.

And if you can’t wait until Friday, there’s a Powerball drawing tonight. That jackpot is up to $282 million.

In total, that’s more than $800 million up for grabs in the next few days.

One important note: Hurricane Michael will affect the Powerball drawing tonight.

You will not be able to watch it on TV because the drawing has to move from Tallahassee, Florida to Orlando due to the storm.

Just to clarify, there will be a drawing, it just won’t be televised.

We will bring you the winning numbers tonight on CBS4 Indy news at 11.

