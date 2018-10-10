Hendricks County Jail inmate dies in holding cell

Posted 9:32 pm, October 10, 2018, by , Updated at 09:33PM, October 10, 2018

Bryan T. Casey

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – An inmate from Brownsburg died at the Hendricks County Jail on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says 40-year-old Bryan T. Casey was transported to the jail at about 2:55 p.m. after being arrested for failing to return to lawful detention.

Once he was booked, Casey was placed into a holding cell and officers say he appeared normal. He reportedly didn’t show signs of distress during the evening, ate a meal and had routine conversations with other inmates in a holding cell.

However, at about 11 p.m. the sheriff’s office says Casey was found lying down in the cell, unresponsive.

Deputies say they immediately called for medics and started resuscitative measures on Casey, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. His death is being investigated by the county coroner’s office and local detectives.

Casey’s death comes days after another inmate was found dead at the Marion County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.