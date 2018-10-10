Greenwood and Amazon move forward with new receiving center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The City of Greenwood has unfortunately gotten used to big projects falling through. First it was a FedEx distribution center, which was planned for East Worthsville Road, but FedEx scrapped the idea in March.

In July, plans for a $40 million sports and entertainment complex were also scrapped, despite having the back of the Indy Fuel owners. But now there's a sigh of relief in Greenwood, after Amazon announced it would be opening a receiving center in the city.

During the lunch rush at Oaken Barrel brewery, the recent agreement between the city and Amazon was a topic of conversation.

“Oh I’m very excited about it," said Duane O'Neal, who was enjoying his lunch at the local hangout. O'Neal has been a Greenwood resident for about 40 years, and also happens to be a member of the Planing Commission. "It will be over a thousand new jobs here in the city.”

The receiving center will be built along the east side of I-65. Amazon is investing $80 million into the new 650,000 square foot facility. It's expected to create 1,250 full time jobs.

"We have had other companies that looked at that property and other properties, and those deals fell through for one reason or another," said Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers. "We’ve been very cautious, and now that its signed sealed and delivered, we’re really excited to have it happen for our community.”

Not just for Greenwood, but also surrounding communities.

"We know that 1,250 people is a lot of people, so it's going to help the whole region. Whether it’s Shelby County, Johnson County, Morgan County, Beech Grove, the south side of Indianapolis, it's going to help all of us.”

While the previous estimated wage was $14.50 an hour, Amazon made a public pledge last week to increase their minimum wage to $15 an hour nationwide. Greenwood residents hope that money will cycle back into their economy.

“Amazon is a major player, the second largest company," said President of the Greenwood Redevelopment Commission Brent Tilson. "With those sort of resources coming into our community, we certainly expect a trickle down of impact throughout housing and everything else.”

Myers says Amazon plans to break ground soon, with plans to be up and running by September of 2019.