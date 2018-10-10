× Fire officials issue warning after car smashes into Amtrak passenger train

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The driver of a car attempting to beat an oncoming Amtrak passenger train at a Hendricks County rail crossing was injured seriously when his vehicle was struck by the train. None of the 91 passengers and nine crew members aboard the train were hurt.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. County Rd. 900 E. and E. U.S. 136 near Brownsburg. Investigators say an unidentified man in a Chevrolet Impala attempted to beat the train by driving around the crossing warning arms. The Amtrak train was traveling eastbound through Brownsburg, having recently dropped off passengers in Lafayette en route to downtown Indianapolis.

Accident investigators said the train was traveling approximately 60 m.p.h. when it struck the car. The train did not derail from the crash impact, however. Remarkably, the man driving the vehicle was out of the car when the fire department arrived. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.