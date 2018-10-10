× Family still searching for justice three months after teen’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been nearly three months since 13-year-old Harry Taliefer was shot and killed on the city’s east side and still no criminal charges have been filed.

Police say dozens of people, some kids and some adults, were fighting in the street when the teen was shot in the neck.

A few days later in July, one woman was arrested but prosecutors declined to file charges against her. She was released from jail.

Taliefer’s mom Shawnta Winston still mourns the death of her 13-year-old son. He was just weeks away from starting 8th grade at Decatur Middle School. The shooting happened in front of Winston’s home.

She said she moved shortly after her son was murdered.

“This is something I won’t recover from,” she said.

She thought justice was coming when a woman turned herself in. She said she could not believe it when charges were not filed against her. Winston confessed it’s been hard to move on without someone being held responsible for this tragedy.

“He deserves justice. He did not deserve what happened to him,” said Winston.

Even though no one has faced charges in three months after Taliefer’s murder, Winston said the family is not giving up. She is asking anyone with information to come forward so they can find some answers.

“To withhold information is beyond unbelievable. That is just like being on the same team of the person who murdered my son,” she said.

IMPD said the case continues to be under investigation. When asked again why the woman did not face charges, the prosecutor’s office said the matter remains under investigation.

You can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.