× Chicago man, Marion County 911 dispatcher face charges in robbery spree

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man from Chicago has been charged alongside a Marion County 911 dispatcher with participating in a robbery spree all across Indianapolis last week.

Sean Airington was charged with eight counts of robbery and detectives say he admitted to threatening clerks at several Family Dollar, Dollar General and Speedway stores from the east side to the west side.

Madison Shockley was charged with one count of assisting a criminal after admitting that she was in the car outside of at least one of those robberies.

Shockley’s name came up last Friday when she was spotted outside an East Washington Street Family Dollar store across the street from Marion County’s 911 emergency call center, where she was employed as a dispatcher.

Shockley was fired by the sheriff. A search warrant turned up clothes witnesses said Airington was wearing during the robberies, as well as a gun.