Amtrak train hits car at Hendricks County rail crossing; 1 injured

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The driver of a car attempting to beat an oncoming Amtrak passenger train at a Hendricks County rail crossing was injured seriously when their vehicle was struck by the train. None of the 91 passengers and nine crew members aboard the train were hurt.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. County Rd. 900 E. and E. U.S. 136 near Brownsburg. Investigators say the driver of a Chevrolet Impala attempted to beat the train by driving around the warning arms. The Amtrak train was traveling eastbound through Brownsburg, having recently dropped off passengers in Lafayette en route to downtown Indianapolis.

Accident investigators said the train was traveling approximately 60 m.p.h. when it struck the car. The train did not derail from the crash impact, however. Remarkably, the driver of the vehicle was out of the car when the fire department arrived. That driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition.