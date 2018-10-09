Gorgeous and warm Tuesday ahead; rain arrives later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a gorgeous summer day we have ahead for this Tuesday. More clouds than Monday but just as warm. The cold front to our west is slow moving so we are still sitting in that warm, humid air mass.

Plan to spend the afternoon outside because it will likely be months until we're this warm again.

We have a ten percent rain chance today so we may see one little shower pop up on radar, but most of us will get through Tuesday rain-free.

Wednesday morning's commute will likely be dry, but rain starts pushing in mid-morning. Scattered storms are expected for the rest of Wednesday. Afternoon athletics and the drive home will be impacted.

We continue to watch the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Michael strengthens and tracks toward the Panama City and Tallahassee region.

8 a.m. update: Hurricane Michael is now a Category 2 with sustained winds of 100 mph.

Rain will dominate our last 80° day on Wednesday. Or temperatures dive come Thursday.