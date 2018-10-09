Two people killed in separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis

Posted 1:37 am, October 9, 2018, by , Updated at 04:52AM, October 9, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Violence spills out onto the streets of Indianapolis yet again. Two people were killed in two separate shootings within the span of just a few hours.

The first shooting happened on Indy’s north side near 86th and College just after 8 p.m.

Police say the victim’s friends started driving him to the hospital when they saw a Hamilton County EMT. They waved down the ambulance, and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Police tracked down where the shooting happened. They say a crime scene featuring shell casings and broken glass were found in the parking lot of Lakeside Pointe at Nora near College and 91st Street.

The second shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Normandy Road on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police say a man was shot at least one time, and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later died. Police say the shooting began as an argument between two people in a backyard nearby.

A third person got involved, and that’s when shots were fired. Police are trying to track down the other two men who they say got into a car and fled the scene. IMPD says they have a description of their car, but they’re not ready to release that information.

Police do not have anyone in custody in either of these cases. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

