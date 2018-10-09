Two people died when their car was slammed by a train in Bartholomew County

Posted 7:38 am, October 9, 2018, by

Photo from scene on October 8, 2018

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Two people died in Bartholomew County after their car was slammed by a train.

The crash happened around midnight along County Road 900 North.

There were three people inside the car at the time of the crash, and they’re all believed to be in their 20s.

A woman in the front seat survived, and she was conscious and alert while heading to the hospital.

It’s unclear at this time why their car was on the train tracks, but police say alcohol may have been involved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.