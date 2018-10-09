‘Spay and neuter’ law being considered in Marion County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Animal Care Services has been at or over capacity for months and says something must change.

Animal welfare advocates want the Indianapolis City-County Council to consider adding a "spay and neuter" law. The law would require all pet owners get their pet fixed or get a breeding license. They could get a fine if they don’t.

"It is something that we would like to work towards and definitely see in the future because it would be able to regulate the number of liters that are coming into the shelter," IACS public information officer Kristen Lee said.

IACS recently started Indy CARES, a program to help pet owners keep their pets instead of surrendering them. They’ve seen success with it but say there are still too many cats and dogs.

Lee says spaying and neutering helps the pets’ safety as well.

Hamilton County passed a spay and neuter law back in 2007. Animal Control Coordinator Doug Sanford says the total number of pets in 2009 was 812 in his district, compared to 506 last year.

Sanford says he believes the ordinance has also cut down on backyard breeding and animal hoarding cases.

Not everyone is on-board with the possible ordinance. Kyle Gruber says he enjoys that his dog has puppies. He had to bring one of the litters to the shelter because he said the mother was too sick from having too many puppies.

"I would like to have puppies, puppies are great the mother is just couldn’t take it," Gruber said.