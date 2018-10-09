× Purdue grad facing rare bone cancer serenaded outside of Carmel home

CARMEL, Ind. – Dozens of people gathered outside of a Purdue grad’s home, who is battling a rare bone cancer, on Tuesday night to sing to him.

The group “Savior’s Serenade” sent out an invitation on Facebook to give Tyler Trent an overwhelming sense of peace.

“It is really, really special, I don’t know if I can put words to how much it meant to me, my family, just to have everyone here singing and praying over us,” Trent said.

Trent is battling another bout with osteosarcoma. The Carmel native was first diagnosed in 2014, and a scan of his back late last year revealed a new tumor on his spine.

On Thursday, Purdue awarded its first Alumni Impact Award to Trent. It was in response to Trent’s emotional message to the Boilermaker football family.

Tyler is a man of faith. He says that faith helps him explain a journey that ended up inspiring an entire campus.