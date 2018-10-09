× Police: Johnson County crash kills man after head-on collision

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A man died Tuesday morning in rural Johnson County following a head-on collision.

Just after 6:45 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of SR 44 W near CR 600 W on the report of a multi-vehicle accident.

When they arrived, they encountered the aftermath of a head-on collision between an SUV and passenger vehicle.

A 36-year-old man was killed as a result of the crash. The other driver, 41, reportedly told police, ” I was just driving down the road then ‘whop.’ I think they crossed the centerline.”

Authorities believe the surviving driver was the one who actually crossed the centerline following an initial investigation.

Bloodwork is pending and that man could face a potential ticket or charges.

If you have more information, please call Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 317-736-9155.