Paw’s Closet: IUPUI opens free clothing store for students

Posted 5:32 pm, October 9, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new clothing store has opened at IUPUI, ensuring students are able to dress for success.

Paw’s Closet is a new resource on campus that provides free, gently-used, casual and business attire for students.

The clothing closet, located in Cavanaugh Hall, allows IUPUI students to have access to professional clothing without worry.

Many of the clothing items were donated by faculty and staff at the IUPUI Regatta as part of a campus-wide clothing drive.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Cassidy Caudill is a student volunteer at Paw’s Closet and helped get the store up and running.

She said she was amazed to see all the generous donations pour in.

“This could be someone’s stepping stone into a career,” she said. “That’s just incredible to me that these shirts that people donated out of the kindness of their heart, could mean so much to someone else.”

Cassidy Caudill

Caudill also volunteers at Paw’s Pantry, a student-ran food pantry at IUPUI.

“It means so much to me, just to be giving my time wisely and helping other people on this campus,” she said.

Students are welcome to visit Paw’s Closet up to two times a month, where they are limited to picking out four clothing items and two accessory items per visit.

Paw’s Closet offers suits, skirts, dresses, ties, shoes and even jewelry for the IUPUI community. 

The closet is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. in Cavanaugh Hall, room 117.

If you’d like to donate to Paw’s Closet, drop-offs can be made at OSAS (Campus Center, room 270) or SPEA (BS 3025.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.