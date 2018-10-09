Paw’s Closet: IUPUI opens free clothing store for students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new clothing store has opened at IUPUI, ensuring students are able to dress for success.

Paw’s Closet is a new resource on campus that provides free, gently-used, casual and business attire for students.

The clothing closet, located in Cavanaugh Hall, allows IUPUI students to have access to professional clothing without worry.

Many of the clothing items were donated by faculty and staff at the IUPUI Regatta as part of a campus-wide clothing drive.

Cassidy Caudill is a student volunteer at Paw’s Closet and helped get the store up and running.

She said she was amazed to see all the generous donations pour in.

“This could be someone’s stepping stone into a career,” she said. “That’s just incredible to me that these shirts that people donated out of the kindness of their heart, could mean so much to someone else.”

Caudill also volunteers at Paw’s Pantry, a student-ran food pantry at IUPUI.

“It means so much to me, just to be giving my time wisely and helping other people on this campus,” she said.

Students are welcome to visit Paw’s Closet up to two times a month, where they are limited to picking out four clothing items and two accessory items per visit.

Celebrating today’s Grand Opening of @iupuipawscloset in room 117 of Cavanaugh Hall. Hours will be Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Wednesday’s from 3-7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/ztwoWKL0dz — SPEA at IUPUI (@SPEA_Indy) October 3, 2018

Paw’s Closet offers suits, skirts, dresses, ties, shoes and even jewelry for the IUPUI community.

The closet is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. in Cavanaugh Hall, room 117.

If you’d like to donate to Paw’s Closet, drop-offs can be made at OSAS (Campus Center, room 270) or SPEA (BS 3025.)