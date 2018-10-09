× Local law enforcement gets use-of-force reaction time training

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Dozens of law enforcement agencies from across central Indiana are getting intense new training over the next few days. It’s all to help officers understand how they react in dangerous situations where lives are at stake.

This is all part of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police’s (FOP) “Think Bigger” campaign that came together after the controversy around the shooting death of Aaron Bailey. Officials hope it will shed light on the science behind split second decision making.

“A person can react faster than an officer can react,” said FOP president Rick Snyder.

Officials hope officers at the training can learn why that is. Put on by the Force Science Institute, the seminar aims to show officers—and by extension, the public—how actions and reactions in the field can often come down to tenths of a second.

“Someone can shoot and critically injure or kill a police officer faster than that officer can even react to that,” said Snyder.

This training is being organized and paid for by the Indianapolis FOP and seven other local agencies.

“One of the efforts with “Think Bigger” is to get our community and our law enforcement on the same page about what the realities are of the challenges that our officers face,” said Snyder, “at the same time talking about the realities of what the fears are of members of the community when they interact with police.”

The program uses science to show reactions times for officers, illustrating how life or death decisions can be made, literally, faster than the blink of an eye.

Officials hope the training gives more perspective to internal affairs departments and review boards who investigate police shootings.

“I’ve been doing this for fifty years and investigated several police action shootings, and already I see some eye-opening information,” said Cumberland Police Chief Mike Crooke.

Thirty-two agencies, including representatives from IMPD, were there for the training that leaders hope gives more perspective to officers and those who they serve.

“And I think by doing that we’ll move our city forward,” said Snyder.

The entire training costs around $23,000. It continues through Thursday.