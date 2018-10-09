× Hurricane Michael Tuesday Evening Update

Hurricane Michael is moving toward the north near 12 mph. A northward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday. Michael is a Category 3 hurricane and some additional strengthening is expected. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 120 mph with gusts to 150 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

Michael is forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall in Florida.

On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico through tonight. The center of Michael is then expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday. The storm will then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday, and move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States on Friday. Weakening is expected after landfall as Michael moves through the southeastern United States.