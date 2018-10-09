Colts add secondary depth, sign Mike Mitchell

Posted 3:36 pm, October 9, 2018, by

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Mike Mitchell #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a defensive stop in the first half during the AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoping to patch up an ailing secondary, the Colts signed free agent safety Mike Mitchell Tuesday afternoon.

Mitchell is a nine-year NFL veteran out of Ohio University with 84 starts in 137 career games. In 2017 with the Steelers, he recorded 53 tackles in 13 games.

Colts safeties Clayton Geathers (concussion/neck) and Matthias Farley (hamstring) both left the game last Thursday in New England with injuries.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Colts waived cornerback Lenzy Pipkins.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.