Colts add secondary depth, sign Mike Mitchell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoping to patch up an ailing secondary, the Colts signed free agent safety Mike Mitchell Tuesday afternoon.

Mitchell is a nine-year NFL veteran out of Ohio University with 84 starts in 137 career games. In 2017 with the Steelers, he recorded 53 tackles in 13 games.

Colts safeties Clayton Geathers (concussion/neck) and Matthias Farley (hamstring) both left the game last Thursday in New England with injuries.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Colts waived cornerback Lenzy Pipkins.