Amazon signs lease to build ‘receive center’ in Greenwood, around 1,250 jobs expected

Posted 9:30 pm, October 9, 2018, by , Updated at 09:34PM, October 9, 2018

The logo of US online retail giant Amazon is displayed on the Brieselang logistics center, west of Berlin on November 11, 2014. The center is one of nine in Germany. AFP PHOTO / JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Amazon is bringing a new “receive” center to Greenwood.

The company reportedly signed a lease last week to open up the facility on the east side of Greenwood.

In September, the city-council voted to give the Seattle-based company $7 million in tax abatements over a ten year period.

The project is expected to add around 1,250 jobs and Amazon is committing $80M to the project.

The proposed site is the same area where FedEx pulled its distribution center from, along the east side of I-65 near Graham Rd.

