× After Tipton County homeowners notice open door, officers respond and arrest burglars

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – Two armed burglary suspects were arrested Friday after homeowners in Tipton County realized something was off.

When the residents returned home, they noticed an open door and an unfamiliar vehicle in their driveway, so they called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.

Major Mike Tarrh told the Kokomo Tribune that responding officers discovered the suspects, 26-year-old Marquis O. Reser and 46-year-old Tracy S. Gist, along with a large pile of property that they were getting ready to load into a truck.

Tarrh told the newspaper that Reser and Gist were armed with weapons, including handguns and shotguns, which they had stolen from the residence.

Authorities say the suspects were taken into custody without incident. They’re facing charges of armed robbery, residential entry and theft charges.