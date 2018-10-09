× A wet, cooler Wednesday for central Indiana

We are close to the record for 80-degree days in a calendar year. But it looks like our streak of 80-degrees days has ended. A cold front will move this way for Wednesday and bring up to a half-inch of rain.

This will also mean cooler air for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 60s Thursday and in the 50s Friday and Saturday. We will be cold enough Sunday morning that a Frost Advisory may be issued for our first frost of the season.

Hurricane Michael is moving toward the US and will make landfall along the central Gulf Coast Wednesday. The storm should make landfall as a category three storm.

We have had 121, 80-degree days this year.

Rain will develop Wednesday morning.

Scattered storms are likely Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain will continue through Wednesday evening.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely Wednesday.

We’ll have a dry Saturday.

Rain is likely Saturday night through Sunday.

Temperatures will cool down this weekend.

Hurricane Michael is moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The hurricane will gain strength before making landfall Wednesday.

Heavy rain from Michael will sweep across the southeastern U.S. this week.