16-year-old Indy boy is one of two people killed by gunfire in Monday night shootings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pair of deadly shootings Monday night in Indianapolis left two people dead and a pair of families grieving.

One of the victims has now been identified as Juwan Smith, a 16-year-old student from Southport High School.

Just after sunset Monday night, police were called to a north side apartment complex near 86th and College on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they realized the victim had been taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“I don’t know what happened. Why he was out north? I don’t know. I have no idea what’s going on,” said Kenya Payne.

Payne doesn’t know why her son got killed, but says Smith leaves behind three siblings and a loving family.

“He did not deserve this. He was a loved child,” said Payne. “He was a great big brother. He was a good kid.”

Police say Smith’s friend started to drive the teen to the hospital when they passed an ambulance driver who then took Smith to St. Vincent. Unfortunately, it was too late to save the teens life.

So far, Smith’s killer remains on the run.

“I just want answers. I just want somebody to-- I want some answers. He didn’t deserve this,” said Kenya.

A few hours later, a different shooting in a west side neighborhood left 28-year-old Michael Moore dead. Police say an argument involving three men ended in gunfire. Those suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made in that case.

As for Smith’s case, the teen’s murder marks the sixth homicide victim under the age of 18 in Indianapolis this year. That number is down from last year when the city finished with 14 such tragic deaths, but it's still six cases too many.

“This violence has to stop. Indiana is getting so bad and now it hit home. It hit so close to me. I want this to stop,” said Payne.

Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.