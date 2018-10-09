× 1 dead after argument escalates into shooting incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating the shooting death of an adult man late Monday.

It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Normandy Rd., where police were called on a report of a person shot. They found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported in critical condition to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

A disturbance between several individuals apparently sparked the shooting, which occurred in the yard near the street, according to police. A third individual started to get involved in the argument that resulted in the gunfire. At least two males got into a vehicle and fled the neighborhood, investigators say.

IMPD believes that this was a targeted incident and that it is specifically related to the home where police were called. IMPD has a description of the vehicle that fled the scene but are calling the information sensitive and are not releasing details at this time.

IMPD believe the victim lives in the neighborhood.