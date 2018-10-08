Warm and sunny start to week; rain and cold coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a beautiful start to the week! Our AM temps are close to our average highs... that gives us a leg up for another toasty warm day.

Highs will be around 87 Monday but soak it in while you can because, come Thursday, we'll feel completely different. By the end of the week we'll struggle to hit 60 which will feel chilly, no doubt! In fact, Friday morning we'll feel cold as we dip into the 40s. There's the beautiful forecast for today:

We're sitting in a warm, humid air mass which will keep us warm for a few days. A cold front is to our west and that will slowly get to us, bringing the cold air in by the end of the week.

Turning to the Gulf now: As of 7am, Tropical Storm Michael is less than 5mph from being a hurricane. Michael will continue heading north and should become a hurricane on Monday. As a hurricane, Michael will make landfall late Wednesday. Landfall could be made somewhere between Panama City and Tallahassee; both are currently under Hurricane Watches. Our Monday and Tuesday are days to take advantage of! Wednesday is when rain gets here and beyond that it'll get much cooler. Thursday will actually dive below average and by Friday morning you may just think it's cold! Lows into the low 40s and upper 30s are in the forecast!