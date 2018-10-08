× Two more Summer-like days this week for central Indiana

We are close to the record for 80-degree days in a calendar year and we’ll add another one on Tuesday. The record high for the day is 88 degrees set in 1939 and we’ll be close to that for the afternoon high. We’ll have one more day in the 80s on Wednesday before a cold front moves this way and brings cooler air for the rest of the week.

Hurricane Michael is moving toward the US and will make landfall along the central Gulf Coast Wednesday morning. The storm should make landfall as a category two or three storm.

We have had 120, 80-degree days this year.

Scattered storms are likely Wednesday.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely this week.

We’ll have a dry Thursday.

We’ll have a dry Friday.

We’ll have a dry Saturday.

Rain is likely Saturday night through Sunday.

Temperatures will cool down this weekend.

Hurricane Michael is moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The hurricane will gain strength before making landfall this week.

Heavy rain from Michael will sweep across the southeastern U.S. this week.