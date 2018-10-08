× Police investigating fatal shooting on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night on the north side.

Just after 8:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. 86th St. on the report of a person shot. IMPD says friends started to drive the victim to the hospital when they saw a Hamilton County EMT was passing by.

The medic transported the man to a local hospital in critical condition. Authorities say the man later died at the hospital.

Police say a crime scene featuring shell casings and broken glass were found in a parking lot near College and 91st St. That is at Lakeside Pointe at Nora.

IMPD does not have anyone in custody.

Anyone with info is urged to contact the Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. This is an active and ongoing investigation.