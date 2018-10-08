× Police: 1 dead after near north side hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Monday night on the near north side.

Just before 10:15 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of N. Meridian St. and 34th St. on the report of an accident with injury.

Police confirm that a victim has died following a hit-and-run.

The suspect’s vehicle information is not available at this time.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story once more information becomes available.

If you saw anything, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.