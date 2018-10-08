× New Kids on the Block’s Indy show to feature Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Get ready for a blast from the past!

New Kids on the Block will perform in Indianapolis next May—and they’re bringing some incredible guests along for the ride, including Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

The iconic acts will appear at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday, May 5, 2019, as part of The MixTape Tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. <a href=”https://www.ticketmaster.com/”>at Ticketmaster.com</a>. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m.

To celebrate the tour announcement, the group debuted a new throwback track called “80s Baby” featuring their touring partners:

You can expect to hear New Kids on the Block hits like “Hangin’ Tough,” “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” and “Step By Step,” along with signature tunes from Salt-N-Pepa (“Whatta Man,” “Push It”), Tiffany (“I Think We’re Alone Now”), Debbie Gibson (“Only in My Dreams,” “Lost in Your Eyes”) and Naughty By Nature (“Hip Hop Hooray,” “O.P.P.”).

The Indianapolis stop is part of a 53-city tour that starts on May 2, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio. It’ll wrap up with a July 14, 2019, concert in Hollywood, Florida.