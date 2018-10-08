Man hospitalized after getting shot twice during fight on Indy’s near west side

Posted 1:54 am, October 8, 2018, by , Updated at 05:32AM, October 8, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD is searching for the person who shot a man on Indy’s near west side late Sunday night.

A group of people were fighting in the backyard of a home on North Centennial near 10th and Tibbs Avenue shortly before midnight.

The argument ended with a man being shot twice. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

A couple of cars sitting to the side of the house and alley were also struck by gunfire.

