× Local priest resigns after ‘credible’ allegation of sexual misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis priest has resigned following a “credible” sexual misconduct allegation reported last month.

Father Patrick Doyle, 68, resigned his role as priest of Nativity Catholic Church on the southeast side after the Review Board for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis found an allegation of sexual misconduct credible.

The archdiocese says the allegation involved a “vulnerable female adult” who was 18 but was “an adolescent when the emotional aspects of the relationship began.”

The archdiocese sent the following statement regarding Doyle’s resignation:

“The Review Board for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis has found an allegation of sexual misconduct by Father Patrick Doyle credible. Father Doyle has resigned as pastor of Nativity Parish in Indianapolis. He remains removed from ministry. The single allegation from decades ago involved a vulnerable female adult, age 18, who was an adolescent when at least the emotional aspects of the relationship began. Members of Nativity Parish were informed of the Review Board’s findings and Father Doyle’s resignation at Masses this past weekend. The Archdiocese is working with parish leadership to assist the parish through this time of transition and healing and will begin the process for assigning a new pastor. The Archdiocese of Indianapolis is committed protecting children and vulnerable adults from sexual abuse and misconduct. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct by a person ministering on behalf of the Church, or if you know of anyone who has been a victim of such misconduct, please contact civil authorities and the Archdiocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator Carla Hill at 317-236-1548 or 800-382-9836, ext. 1548 or email her at carlahill@archindy.org.”

Doyle is the second local priest to be accused of sexual misconduct within the last six weeks. In late August, Father John Maung was suspended by the archdiocese after a child sex abuse allegation.

While he retired in 2009, the archdiocese said he continued to serve sacraments at parishes within the archdiocese.

If you were a victim of child sex abuse, contact your local law enforcement authorities.