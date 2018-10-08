LIVE STREAM: IN Focus breaks down U.S. Indiana Senate debate

Posted 10:26 am, October 8, 2018, by , Updated at 08:37PM, October 8, 2018

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Republican businessman Mike Braun and Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly don’t agree on much.

But both conceded one point during a debate Monday night: they both support President Donald Trump.

Unlike many Democrats across the U.S., Donnelly touts votes he has taken to support the president’s agenda.

That’s not entirely a surprise. The vulnerable incumbent is one of a handful of Democrats running for re-election in states Trump won.

The two also sparred over health care, the Iran nuclear deal that Trump jettisoned and Donnelly’s “no” vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh.

Donnelly said Braun isn’t to be trusted. Braun said Donnelly is a career politician who needs to go.

Libertarian Lucy Brenton was also part of the debate.

After the debate was over, our IN Focus panel discussed how it went:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.