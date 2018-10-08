× Join CBS4, Wish for Our Heroes for Veterans Day Parade, Vet Fest on November 10

Celebrate our heroes on Veterans Day weekend with the Veterans Day parade in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The day begins with a memorial service on the steps of the Indiana War Memorial at 11 a.m.

The parade follows at 12 p.m. More than 80 units march in the annual event, which begins at Michigan and Pennsylvania streets, moves south on Pennsylvania to New York Street and west to Meridian Street before finishing at North Street.

After that, it’s time for the Wish for Our Heroes Vet Fest from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Mall. This free, family-friendly celebration includes a live concert with legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle, food trucks, beer garden, special guests and activities for the whole family.

Learn more about the parade here. Learn more about Wish for Our Heroes at their website.