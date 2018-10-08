Indy thrift shop owner embarks on statewide Goodwill ‘treasure hunt’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A local business owner is taking on the challenge of visiting every Goodwill store in the state of Indiana — all in the name of history.

Ryan owns Vintage Indy, an online shop where people can purchase some of the coolest Hoosier apparel from decades past.

He started his clothing store on Instagram two years ago. He said he first became interested in thrift shopping while attending college.

“I posted a couple of items and then I got to 20 followers, then 30,” he said. “The first time someone messaged me, that’s when I was like, ‘oh, this is a thing!'”

In an effort to collect more unique apparel to sell, Ryan decided to embark on a statewide thrift shop tour, where he is visiting each of the 116 Goodwill stores in Indiana. He travels to various Goodwill stores on the weekends and only has 55 more stores to visit.

Ryan said he considers the challenge a sort of “treasure hunt”.

“I love traveling and I get to go into the middle of nowhere and find these unpicked items where a lot of other thrifters are kind of confined to a certain amount of area,” he said. “I get to go to Richmond, Frankfort, Fort Wayne and South Bend — and I’ve found some amazing, crazy stuff.”

Ryan is filming the entire tour for his YouTube channel, where he’s posting his unique finds.

“I look for sweaters, grandma sweaters, flashy colors, large graphics, anything with pro teams, colleges, and band tees,” he said.

Check out his store here.