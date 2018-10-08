× An argument, a fight, then gunfire; man shot and wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting incident that began as an argument, escalated into a fight and ended in gunfire.

It happened just before midnight Sunday in the 1000 block of N. Centennial St., where a group of guys were arguing at the rear of a property. Investigators say that the argument turned ugly and several punches were thrown. Someone then pulled a gun and started shooting.

An adult male was hit by at least two gunshots. He was transported by ambulance to Eskenazi Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police interviews with those who might have been be involved aren’t matching up, according to investigators at the scene.

A couple of cars sitting to the side of the house and alley were struck by errant gunfire.

No suspect information was released.